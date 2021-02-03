News updates from HT: Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' agitation
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the latest to extend support to farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi. Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites. Read more
Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation
A mutation of the coronavirus known as E484K and feared to make vaccines less effective has occurred spontaneously in the fast-spreading variant that has now taken hold in the United Kingdom, experts in the country said in their latest assessment of the outbreak. Read more
What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?
If there is one point on which the Union Budget 2021-22 has received bipartisan praise, it is the fiscal transparency it has brought into budgetary calculations. Read more
Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD
A Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain in northwestern, central, and parts of eastern India from Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a moderate intensity rain warning for Roorkee, Gangoh, and Saharanpur. Read more
NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact
NASA shared a pretty picture of pulsar SXP 1062 on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory. Read more
James Anderson’s sweet swing of success in India
On the morning of his 157th appearance in Test cricket for England, James Anderson arrived a worried man at the ground in Galle. Read more
Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests
Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests. Read more
Watch: India, England team practice ahead of first Test match in Chennai
Indian cricket team was seen practicing ahead of the upcoming test match. The team will play four test matches against England in India. Read more
Kashmir receives another spell of snowfall, cloudy weather to last till tomorrow
Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discussion on farm laws
11,039 new cases of Covid-19 take India's tally to over 10.77 million
Parliament proceedings halted amid protest over farm laws: All you need to know
Maharashtra : 216 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district
The way farmers are being treated is shameful, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal
From Wagah to Arunachal, women cycle to promote pollution free environment
Aero India: 13th edition of international air show to begin today
Kisan 'mahapanchayat' today, Tikait warns of pan-India tractor rally: 10 points
Ram Setu exploration given nod by ASI, govt tells Parliament
Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discussion on farm laws
Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest female pilot
