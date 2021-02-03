IND USA
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Bloomberg)
News updates from HT: Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' agitation

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:02 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the latest to extend support to farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi. Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites. Read more

Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation

A mutation of the coronavirus known as E484K and feared to make vaccines less effective has occurred spontaneously in the fast-spreading variant that has now taken hold in the United Kingdom, experts in the country said in their latest assessment of the outbreak. Read more

What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?

If there is one point on which the Union Budget 2021-22 has received bipartisan praise, it is the fiscal transparency it has brought into budgetary calculations. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD

A Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain in northwestern, central, and parts of eastern India from Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a moderate intensity rain warning for Roorkee, Gangoh, and Saharanpur. Read more

NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact

NASA shared a pretty picture of pulsar SXP 1062 on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory. Read more

James Anderson’s sweet swing of success in India

On the morning of his 157th appearance in Test cricket for England, James Anderson arrived a worried man at the ground in Galle. Read more

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests. Read more

Watch: India, England team practice ahead of first Test match in Chennai

Indian cricket team was seen practicing ahead of the upcoming test match. The team will play four test matches against England in India. Read more

Representational image. (ANI)
Kashmir receives another spell of snowfall, cloudy weather to last till tomorrow

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:59 AM IST
On Sunday, Srinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius since January 1991
Opposition leaders shout slogans as they stage a protest in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discussion on farm laws

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the government and the Opposition members reached a consensus on the issue of holding discussion on the farmers’ issue, allocating 15 hours to the discussion on the motion of thanks
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh launched a COVID19 vaccination drive for Punjab Police at Police Headquarters, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
11,039 new cases of Covid-19 take India's tally to over 10.77 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The health ministry said on Tuesday that 41 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 under the nationwide inoculation exercise.
MPs from Punjab hold placards during their protest against the new farm laws, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
Parliament proceedings halted amid protest over farm laws: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Normal proceedings are likely to resume on Wednesday since a section of the Opposition feels that it will provide an opportunity for them to question the government on the farm issue
Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains, after a gap of about 320 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic, in Thane, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(PTI)
Maharashtra : 216 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district

PTI, Maharashtra, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
So far, 2,44,996 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.3 per cent.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (PTI)
The way farmers are being treated is shameful, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 AM IST
"I am surprised at this government, they have turned the place into a fortress, barricaded it, have fixed nails and given rods to police as if Pakistanis are sitting there. They are your people, your farmers. The way they are being treated is shameful," said Kaur on Tuesday.
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
From Wagah to Arunachal, women cycle to promote pollution free environment

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:16 AM IST
We are starting a trans-Himalaya cycling expedition with an aim of spreading awareness regarding women empowerment and clean Himalaya
Spectators crowd the static display area during rehearsals ahead of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (AP)
Aero India: 13th edition of international air show to begin today

ANI, Karnataka
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Rajnath Singh will release the DRDO export compendium, a new Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document and other documents.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
Kisan 'mahapanchayat' today, Tikait warns of pan-India tractor rally: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Elaborate security arrangements are in place at various border points near Delhi in the wake of the protests. The issue affected the proceedings of Parliament on Tuesday.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Bloomberg)
A “scientific exploration of the existence of the mythological Ram Setu that purportedly connected India to Sri Lanka” is taking place from October 2020 to September 2021, ASI said. (Sourced)
Ram Setu exploration given nod by ASI, govt tells Parliament

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Minister of Culture Prahlad Patel also said ASI had set up six new circles, the Rajkot Circle, Jabalpur Circle, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Circle, Meerut Circle, Jhansi Circle, and the Raiganj Circle in August 2020
Representational Image. (HT file)
Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:43 AM IST
An induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining western Rajasthan was likely to affect the weather in northwestern India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night
Parliament building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discussion on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: Both houses witnessed multiple adjournments on Tuesday before finally being adjourned for the day.
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites. Apart from Thunberg, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.
Ayesha Aziz, the 25 -year-old from Kashmir who is the youngest female pilot in the country acts is a source of inspiration(ANI)
Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest female pilot

ANI, Jammu And Kashmir, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.
