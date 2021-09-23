News updates from HT: IMD predicts cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorm in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read More

Delta globally dominant variant, replacing other variants of concern: WHO

The delta variant of Covid-19 is the globally dominant variant circulating around the world, out-competing the alpha, beta and gamma variants, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's (WHO) technical lead on Covid-19 told reporters on Wednesday. Read More

'He would have thought 'oh no, not these two': Pietersen 'not surprised' to see Warner dismissed for 0 vs DC

David Warner did not have the greatest of returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI as he was dismissed for a duck against Delhi Capitals in Match 33 of the IPL 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. Read More

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being around more when Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda were kids

Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, expressed regret over not being able to make more time for his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, when they were growing up. Read More

Shraddha Kapoor goes bold and traditional in navy blue crop top, brocade lehenga

All we need for a night of dancing and revelry this festive and wedding season are stylistic melange of contemporary, fashion-forward and playful designs and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor seems to have sorted our woes. Read More

PM Modi's picture aboard flight to the US shows why he's called a 'workaholic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been known to work 18-hours in a day. Watch

