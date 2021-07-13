News updates from HT: IMD says monsoon has covered the entire country and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon has covered the entire country, says IMD

Monsoon has covered the entire country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), four days late from the normal date of July 8. In 2019, monsoon had covered the entire country only by July 19. There have been several instances when monsoon covered the country very late. For example, in 2002, it covered the entire country only by August 15. Read more.

India clocks 32,906 single-day Covid-19 cases, 2,020 new deaths reported

India on Tuesday recorded 32,906 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of Covid-19 cases to 30,907,282, according to the Union health ministry update at 8am. The death toll climbed to 41,07,84with 2,020 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. Read more.

Sputnik V vaccine effective against new variants of coronavirus: Study

The Russia-made Sputnik vaccine is effective against all the new variants of the coronavirus, the Gamaleya institute has said. It is developing the vaccine against Covid-19, along with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Read more.

Delhi HC directs activist Saket Gokhale to remove tweets defaming Lakshmi Puri

The Delhi high court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to remove all his tweets ‘defaming’ Lakshmi Puri, the former assistant secretary-general to the United Nations. The activist had earlier made several posts on the social media platform making allegations regarding the sources of income of the diplomat and her husband, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Read more.

Watch: Himachal villager, trapped in flash flood, rescued by NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that a villager was rescued after a long and technical operation over the night at the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, where flash floods have wreaked havoc following incessant rainfall. Flood-affected areas in Dharamshala are now left with damaged buildings and vehicles; even the airport at Gaggal was shut down a day prior owing to the monsoon situation. Read more.

‘May his soul rest in peace’: Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj & others mourn death of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

Former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters and a son. Read more.

Tesla would die if I wasn't CEO, says Elon Musk

Tesla would have died, if he wasn't the CEO - this is what famous EV company boss Elon Musk told to a court defending his position in the Tesla-SolarCity deal. Read more.

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

Sometimes, pictures of special dishes created by chefs look so stunning, one wonders if even a bite should be taken out of it. One such breathtakingly beautiful dish has been created by Chef Vikas Khanna. He posted a picture of the dish on his Twitter handle and asked people to guess what it is. Can you tell what it is? Read more

Mira Rajput is surviving the humidity in this breezy floral kurta worth ₹12k

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has discoveredthe perfect look to beat the humidity this season, and she revealed the same with her latest post on Instagram. Read more.