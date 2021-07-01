News updates from HT: IMD says monsoon revival unlikely before July 7 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon revival unlikely before July 7, says IMD

Monsoon is unlikely to progress over the rest of northwest India till July 7, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Jolt to Serum Institute as govt panel says no to Covovax trial on children

An expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years.

West Bengal Covid-19: More relaxations in place from today

The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till July 15 with effect from Thursday.

It pains me to see a player getting tired after bowling just 4 overs': Kapil Dev on lack of all-rounders in India

One of the many debates to have emerged following India's loss to New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship final is a potential dearth of fast-bowling all-rounders in India.

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan enjoy a 'fun night' with Manish Malhotra. See inside pics

Gauri Khan, along with her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan enjoyed a "fun night" with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Tiger Shroff on Viaan Raj Kundra’s exercise video: ‘Champ in the making’

A self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son - Viaan Raj Kundra was perhaps over the moon after his "idol" took to Instagram to praise his fitness training session for gymnastics.

Imran Khan's China message for Joe Biden: What it means for India

Giving a clear indication of the emerging order in the Indo-Pacific region, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite pressure from the West, his country would continue to foster close ties with China.




