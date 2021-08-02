News updates from HT: India outlines priorities as it enters UNSC presidency and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, terror as India enters UNSC presidency

As India took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a senior diplomat said the stint would give the country an opportunity to play an important role yet again in shaping some of the important challenges on international peace and security. Read more

PM Modi to launch ‘futuristic digital payment solution’ e-RUPI today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution via video conferencing. “Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution which offers several benefits for its users,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday. Read more

Widespread, heavy rain to continue over parts of central, NW India

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Infant breastfeeding within an hour of birth declines in Bihar

The number of children in Bihar who were breastfed within the first hour of their birth has decreased in the last four- five years, as per National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) reports. Read more

Nearly 300 Taliban killed, hundreds injured in ops by Afghan forces in 48 hours

As the Taliban and mounted an offensive amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from war-torn Afghanistan, as many as nearly 300 members of the group have been killed and hundreds of others wounded in operations by the country's security forces in different provinces since Saturday, said the ministry of defense has said. Read more

'I still remember the way he batted at Lord's': VVS Laxman's advice for 'important member' of the Indian team

As India look to register a Test series win in England after 14 years, a lot will depend on how their batting fares. Over the last three tours, especially in 2014 and 2018, India's batting has struggled to cope against Duke's ball in England, which subsequently led to outcomes such as a 1-3 loss in 2014 and a 1-4 defeat in 2018. Read more

Sooraj Pancholi says perception of him was ‘ruined years ago’ because of Jiah Khan case

Sooraj Pancholi said that he is a ‘little satisfied’ after his trial in the Jiah Khan death case has been moved to a special CBI court. Jiah was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in 2013, and her boyfriend at the time, Sooraj, was charged with abetment to suicide. Read more

Yay or Nay? Priyanka Chopra's summer look in blue corset dress with keyhole neck

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in London currently, and she is having the best time there as she shoots for the upcoming Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. Read more

Watch| ‘Sindhu to have ice-cream with PM Modi’, says father after Bronze win at Tokyo