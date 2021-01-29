News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kerala continues adding more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
A day after Kerala announced a series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus; the state reported another hike on Friday with 6,268 new Covid-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 10.66 per cent while the national average is 2.5%. Read more
Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged
A blast caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday shattered the windscreens of three cars in the area, Delhi Police said adding that there were no injuries. Read more
Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations
The Beating Retreat ceremony which marks the culmination of the four-day long Republic Day celebrations, took place on Friday at the historic Vijay Chowk with as many as 26 performances by the bands by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Read more
Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content
Facebook Inc said on Friday it would soon start developing "topic exclusion controls" on its platform to give advertisers greater ability to weed out certain types of content from appearing alongside their ads. Read more
‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw
Prithvi Shaw’s fortunes have turned the entire arc. Since his swashbuckling debut for India in 2018 where he scored a century. Read More
Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts
A floor routine video of US gymnast Nia Dennis has gone all kinds of viral online. Her routine celebrating “black excellence” has earned words of praise from many. Read More
Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins best debut award
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, cheered for Meezaan as he won a best debut award. The two have been linked together, but he has maintained in several interviews that they are just good friends. Read more
Watch: Rakesh Tikait's tears draw thousands back to Ghazipur protest l Ground report
Thousands of farmers have returned to Ghazipur after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional video went viral on Thursday. The farmer leader in the video said that he would rather commit suicide than withdraw the agitation. He also announced that he would sit on a hunger strike. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi
- The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal
- The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for snatching wireless set from police constable during R-Day violence
- The accused has been identified as Ajay Rathee, police said. "The accused, who is a resident of Haryana snatched the wireless set from the police constable Sonu on January 26 during farmers protest in Nangloi. The wireless set has been recovered from the accused", further said the Police Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after announcing curbs, Kerala continues to add more Covid-19 cases
- Most of those infected contracted the disease locally and it clearly indicates community transmission is quite rampant in the state, statistics show. The number of critically ill patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the state is 809.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will spare no effort’: India promises Israel after blast near embassy in Delhi
- The explosion coincides with the anniversary of India and Israel establishing full diplomatic relations on this day in 1992.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt told to recover illegal luxury tax exemptions given to 7 hotels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assured Israeli FM of full protection for diplomats': S Jaishankar after blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
POCSO Act never intended to treat adolescent boy as offender: Madras HC
- Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that while the Act was brought in to protect children from sexual offences, a large array of cases were arising on the basis of complaints being filed by families of adolescents and teenagers involved in romantic relationships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox