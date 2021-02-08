News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to rethink ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification as shutdown halts Wayanad

The shutdown called by the Congress-led United Democratic Front against the Union Environment Ministry’s draft notification on the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) crippled normal life in Wayanad (north Kerala) district on Monday even as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to reconsider the draft. Read more

'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that a law is needed on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, dismissing the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier. Read more

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday welcomed the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Rajya Sabha that the system of MSPs (minimum support price) will not be tinkered with while bringing in agriculture reforms. Read more

Indian minister’s remarks on transgressing LAC ‘unwitting confession’: China

Indian minister VK Singh’s statement that India has transgressed the Line of Actual (LAC) more times than China is an “unwitting confession”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Read more

'A bit sore': Ishant gives update on his fitness after return from injury

India pacer Ishant Sharma had to miss out on the Australia tour as he was rehabilitating from the side strain that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League midway into the season. Read more

Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16

Former actor Somy Ali, who in her short career in Bollywood worked with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty, has said that the only reason she came to India was to marry Salman Khan. Read more

Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Video is heart-melting

Heart-melting, tear-jerking and wholesome- these are the few adjectives to describe the wonderful rescue story shared by Twitter user Joy. The video shared in the post features the rescue story of a doggo that got lost in the Wicklow mountains in Ireland. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching for some tissues. Read more

Watch: Snake inside petrol pump pipe, captured on camera

A snake was captured on camera in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. The reptile, reportedly a cobra, got stuck inside a pipe at a petrol pump. It was subsequently rescued and released into the wild, as per reports. Watch here