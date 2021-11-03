News updates from HT: Maharashtra prepares for over 1 million active Covid cases in third wave and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra prepares for 1.2 million active Covid cases in third wave

Maharashtra is preparing for an active Covid-19 caseload of 1.2 million during the peak of the anticipated third wave, according to projections made by the Centre and shared with the state. Read more.

WHO approval will expedite Covaxin imports: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, said World Health Organization’s emergency use listing (EUL) approval will help countries “expedite their regulatory approval processes to import and administer Covaxin”. Read more.

DRDO, IAF conduct 2 flight tests of smart anti-airfield weapon within a week

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have carried out two successful flight tests of indigenously-developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) within a week. Read more.

Rahul wrote to SRK when Aryan was in jail, said, 'Truth can't be held hostage'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reached out to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan when his son Aryan Khan was in jail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Read more.

‘Copy master’: Pramod Sawant on Kejriwal’s free pilgrimage promise to Goa voters

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal "copies schemes" announced by him and is a “copy master” in that sense, news agency ANI reported. Read more.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to rank of Group Captain

Indian Air Force fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was promoted to the rank of Group Captain. Read more.

Virat Kohli speaks publicly only for the 2nd time since NZ defeat, admits India's situation is 'tricky' at T20 World Cup

Captain Virat Kohli spoke only for the second time since India's loss to New Zealand and admitted that the team finds itself in a precarious situation ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Read more.

Money Heist part 5 vol 2 trailer: After Tokyo's death, Professor heads into Bank of Spain to rescue Lisbon, Rio, others

Netflix has released the trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2. Read more.

Diwali 2021: Gorge on delicious treats, but protect your teeth; here's how

Diwali is the that time of the year when people let go of all inhibitions and gorge on delicious food. Read more.

