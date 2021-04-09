News updates from HT: Mayor says no information on Covid-19 vaccines scheduled to reach Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'PM Modi is proactive but..': Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on vaccine shortage

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said she was informed that about 76.000 to 1 lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai, but Pednekar does not have any official information on that. Read more

IPL's caravan into the unknown

How do you conduct a mega tournament involving thousands of people, spread over 51 days, even as the worst wave since the pandemic began is hurtling towards an unprecedented peak? Read more

Navya Nanda is in love with her 'nani' Jaya Bachchan's vintage pics, wishes her happy birthday

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, have wished Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday. Jaya turned a year older on Friday. Read more

When Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma wore the same denim jumpsuit worth ₹19k

Many-a-times Bollywood celebrities end up wearing the same outfits. From slaying in similar Manish Malhotra sarees at events to donning identical airport looks and jumpsuits at shoots, a lot of celebrities have been snapped in the matching outfits. Read more

Nurses in Brazil use gloves to simulate ‘human contact’ for Covid patient, pic is viral

The ongoing pandemic has drastically changed people’s lives across the globe. The situation is especially rough on those who are battling the virus in isolation away from loved ones. Read more