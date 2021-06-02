News updates from HT: Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing' posters surface in Amritsar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘missing’ posters surface in Amritsar

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress MLA from Amritsar East, appeared in Delhi before the party’s three-member committee, constituted to resolve infighting in the state unit ahead of the assembly elections, posters announcing that he had gone missing surfaced in his constituency.Read More

Haffkine Biopharma to produce 228 million Covaxin doses annually

As part of measures to increase coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine production in the country, Mumbai-based Haffkine Biopharma will produce 228 million doses per annum of Covaxin as part of a technology transfer arrangement with its maker Bharat Biotech. Read More

Please mute, says judge as someone sings 'Ghoonghat ki..' seeing Juhi Chawla

The online hearing on the 5G wireless network on Wednesday got disrupted thrice as actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla, who had approached the Delhi high court against the setting up of the 5G network in the country, joined the online hearing. Read More

‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails on public fascination with him

In the early days of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci was seen by many as a reassuring voice of reason when the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic was deemed chaotic. Read More

Daunting task ahead for India in WC qualifying round match against mighty Qatar

Their preparation was far from ideal but India would take inspiration from the draw against Asian champions Qatar in 2019 when they face the same opponents in the second-leg match of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, here on Thursday. Read More

You can now watch your favourite Apple TV shows on any Android TV

There is a lot of video content available for Android TV owners in the form of subscription services – from Netflix to Hotstar and from Discovery to Amazon Prime Video. Read More

Kashmera Shah changes stance on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy after saying he used to hit her

Actor Kashmera Shah has changed her stance on the Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal domestic violence controversy. Read More