News updates from HT: Nawab Malik to address press conference today and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik (File Photo/HT)
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik (File Photo/HT)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 08:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Drugs case: Nawab Malik to address press conference today

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after teasing yet another expose in the ongoing drugs controversy in the state. Read more

Srinagar: Residents fume over J&K admn’s move to station CRPF men at community halls

CRPF spokesperson Abiram Pankaj said they have no say in where their additional troops would be accommodated. Read more

'He is always in the XI for all formats' - Ashish Nehra picks next India T20I captain to replace Virat Kohli

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra threw his weight behind fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah explaining that he is the only player to be part of all the three Indian squads. Read more

Pooja Batra on missing from films: ‘I have done lot of American shows, haven’t just been sitting and eating potatoes’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pooja Batra talked about her various American shows and movies which have been keeping her busy for quite some time. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's retro queen look in Sabyasachi suit for Lilly Singh's Diwali bash stuns Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra turned into a retro queen wearing a stunning velvet Sabyasachi suit for her friend Lilly Singh's Diwali bash. Read more

'Is this Eid?': On Diwali, biryani seller forced to shut shop in Delhi

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR after a video emerged on social media in which a man is purportedly heard threatening a Muslim shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area here on the occasion of Diwali. Watch

