West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls.(PTI)
News updates from HT: 'Not an inch to BJP without fight' says Mamata Banerjee ahead of WB polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Not an inch to BJP without a fight, says CM Mamata days ahead of polls

With barely five days to go before the crucial assembly polls take off in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will not leave an inch to the Bharatiya Janata Party without a fight. Read more

‘They will definitely start’: Virat Kohli names the opening combination for 1st ODI against England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday confirmed that the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the 1st ODI against England which will be played in Pune on Tuesday. Read more

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win. See complete list of winners here

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won big awards. Read more

Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

‘Axar Shades’ have taken over Twitter by storm thanks to business tycoon Anand Mahindra who posted about them. However, if you’ve been wondering what Axar Patel himself thinks about the tweets, here’s what he has to say. Read more

'Still a dream...': Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Kerala, jobs pitch ahead of polls

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Kerala on March 22, weeks before the state chooses its new government. Gandhi held a roadshow in Kochi, and addressed youngsters of the state. Watch here

mamata banerjee west bengal assembly elections 2021 bjp india vs england rahul gandhi kerala assembly election 2021
Union minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Amid opposition, Parliament passes bill aimed at boosting private investment in mining sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Assuring members in Rajya Sabha, Union mines minister Pralhad Joshi said the “progressive” bill will not curb the powers of states.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not an inch to BJP without a fight' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 34,821 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.56 per cent. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination camp in Kochi, Kerala.(AP)
india news

Kerala records 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload climbs to 24,081

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST
While the Covid-19 caseload rose to 11,05,816, as many as 10,76,571 people have been cured of the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
The jury for the prize, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on March 19 and unanimously selected Rahman as the recipient of the prize for 2020 and Sultan Qaboos, who died last year, as the recipient for 2019. (TWITTER/@narendramodi.)
india news

Gandhi Peace Prizes for 2019, 2020 awarded to Sultan Qaboos and Mujibur Rahman

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
A special exception was made for the award to be conferred on the two leaders, as the selection procedure for the prize does not allow it to be awarded posthumously. The prize is given for social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.
This photo taken on March 21, 2021 shows university graduates attending a career fair in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (AFP)
india news

Overseas students including Indians not allowed to return for now: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The Chinese government’s bar on allowing foreign students to enter the country is still in place despite multiple requests to allow them to return to the country to resume in-person classes
Delhi is among the five states and Union territories that banned the sale to people below 25 years of age.(Getty image | Representational image)
india news

As Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21, here are the rules in other states

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Here is a list of legal drinking age in some of the states and UTs in India.
The Budget Session of the Parliament, which had commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29.(PTI)
india news

'Very important business': BJP asks LS members to be present in House tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:33 PM IST
"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 23rd March 2021," the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh, said in release on Monday.
Telangana energy minister G Jagadeesh Reddy meeting the injured in Suryapet on Monday evening.(HT Photo)
india news

Viewers gallery collapses minutes before kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 injured

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The incident happened during the 47th national junior Kabaddi tournament in which players from other states were also participating.
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers' protest

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
"Loss of revenue due to farmers' protest has primarily occurred in the states of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan," Road, Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said said.
BJP leader Ram Kadam (L) challenged Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (R) to undergo a 'narco test' in the face of the recent corruptions allegations. (File Photo)
india news

'Undergo narco tests': BJP leader's 'agni pariksha' challenge to Anil Deshmukh

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"Even Sita mata went through 'agni pariksha', so why can't they?" BJP leader Ram Kadam was quoted as saying.
"The Congress' only aim is politics of opportunism," JP Nadda said during the rally.(ANI)
india news

Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: JP Nadda

PTI, Tingkhong, Assam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda also accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism" and said Assam will head into "darkness" if the opposition party is voted to power.
The Union health ministry said that Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
india news

Covid-19 -ve report mandatory for travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh: Karnataka

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • Punjab is among the states which have been red-flagged by the Centre over the spread of Covid-19.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh chouhan and Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat at the signing of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
india news

UP, MP seal Ken-Betwa linking project deal; environmentalists flag concerns

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people of nine Madhya Pradesh districts: Sagar, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Raisen, Damoh, Panna and Tikamgarh and four districts of Uttra Pradesh Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Banda will benefit from the project
Representational Image
india news

Delhi Police head constable killed over property dispute in UP's Aligarh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The 50-year-old Amarpal was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Excise duty on petrol has been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.48 per litre in 2014 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32.90 a litre now while the same on diesel has gone up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.56 a litre to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.80.(Reuters)
india news

Central government's tax collection on petrol, diesel jumps 300% in 6 years

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The collections on petrol and diesel rose to 2.94 lakh crore in the first 10 months of the current fiscal (2020-21), according to information furnished by Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
