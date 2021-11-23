News updates from HT: Over 70 students in Odisha test positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 70 school, medical students test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

More than 70 students, including 53 girls, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Odisha’s Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts in the last three days, a report said on Tuesday. Read more.

Not Delhi, this city in Bihar recorded the worst AQI in past 24 hours

Bad air quality days are no longer limited to the north Indian states and Union territories as the toxic wind has now engulfed other corners of the country, too. Read more.

17-year-old missing boy swims across border, reaches Bangladesh

A 17-year-old Indian citizen, who has been missing for the past few days, reportedly crossed the international border between India and Bangladesh by swimming across Kushiyara river on Monday, officials said. Read more.

'I have played and worked with him': Senior batsman explains how Rahul Dravid's experience will help India grow

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday was all praise for the team's newly-appointed head coach, Rahul Dravid, saying that his abundant experience will only help the team grow as a stronger Test side in the coming months. Read more.

All about pulmonary fibrosis, the fatal disease that can leave one breathless

Living with pulmonary fibrosis can be a hard task. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark draws criticism from Mukesh Khanna: 'Was it a side effect of Padma Award?'

Actor Mukesh Khanna has criticised Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh (alms)' remark. Read more.