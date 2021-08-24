News updates from HT: PAGD to hold meeting today to discuss way forward and all the latest news
PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). Read More
Proposal to amend UP government’s policy to turn Ayodhya into solar city
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to transform the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh into a solar city. Read More
US President Joe Biden to meet G7 leaders today to discuss Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden is all set to hold a meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Tuesday to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. Read More
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test against England: Will India hand debut to Suryakumar to replace Cheteshwar Pujara
After conquering Lord’s, Virat Kohli’s Team India has arrived in Leeds for the third Test against Joe Root’s England which begins from Wednesday. Read More
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer out, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch ride into the multiverse
The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on Tuesday, a day after it was leaked online. Read More
Madhuri Dixit teams the most dramatic blouse with embellished lehenga, Nora Fatehi reacts
If there is one Bollywood actor who has nailed the art of traditional dressing, it is Madhuri Dixit Nene. Read More
‘If someone hides…’: MP Home Minister justifies beating of Bangle seller
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra justified the thrashing of a bangles’ seller in Indore. Watch