News updates from HT: PAGD to hold meeting today to discuss way forward and all the latest news

PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). Read More

Proposal to amend UP government’s policy to turn Ayodhya into solar city

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to transform the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh into a solar city. Read More

US President Joe Biden to meet G7 leaders today to discuss Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden is all set to hold a meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Tuesday to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. Read More

India Predicted XI for 3rd Test against England: Will India hand debut to Suryakumar to replace Cheteshwar Pujara

After conquering Lord’s, Virat Kohli’s Team India has arrived in Leeds for the third Test against Joe Root’s England which begins from Wednesday. Read More

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer out, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch ride into the multiverse

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on Tuesday, a day after it was leaked online. Read More

Madhuri Dixit teams the most dramatic blouse with embellished lehenga, Nora Fatehi reacts

If there is one Bollywood actor who has nailed the art of traditional dressing, it is Madhuri Dixit Nene. Read More

‘If someone hides…’: MP Home Minister justifies beating of Bangle seller

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra justified the thrashing of a bangles’ seller in Indore. Watch

