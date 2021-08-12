News updates from HT: Piyush Goyal says opposition MPs proud of unruly conduct in Parliament and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Opposition MPs proud of their unruly conduct in Parliament, says Goyal

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the behaviour of MPs from the Opposition parties even as they said the parliamentarians ‘refused’ to apologise for what the ‘ruckus’ they caused in the House. Read more

Virat Kohli explains why India replaced Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma and not Ashwin in 2nd Test against England

There was no place for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin again as India went ahead with Ishant Sharma as the injured Shardul Thakur’s replacement for the second Test match against England at Lord’s. Read more

'Sumona Chakravarti is in The Kapil Sharma Show but...': Archana Puran Singh ends mystery around Bhoori's return

After weeks of speculative reports that Sumona Chakravarti has been left out of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Archana Puran Singh has now revealed that she is still a part of the show. Read more

Ducati rides in 2021 XDiavel in India at ₹18 lakh

Hot on the heels of the new Multistrada V4 which was launched in India a few weeks back, Ducati on Thursday announced the launch of the new XDiavel power cruiser in India at ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

Urvashi Rautela does Plyo Box core hold for toned abs in new workout video

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela takes her fitness very seriously. Don't believe us? Well, you just have to take a look at her Instagram page to know what we are talking about. Read more

Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic

Today people from across the world are celebrating World Elephant Day. Every year this day, dedicated to the gentle giants, is celebrated on August 12. People have now taken to social media to share their messages on this special day, including actor Dia Mirza. Read more

'MPs beaten up in Rajya Sabha': Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition protest

Opposition leaders staged a protest in Delhi on August 12, alleging that physical violence occurred in the Upper House of the Parliament a day earlier. Read more