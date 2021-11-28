News updates from HT: PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces on Mann Ki Baat and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Brave mothers of these heroes': PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the country’s armed forces ahead of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war next month. Read more

Omicron coronavirus variant makes its way to Australia, cases detected in Sydney

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is being considered to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has now made its way to Australia, health authorities of the country said on Sunday. Read more

'In Indian conditions, you cannot solely depend on defense and fours, sixes': Ex-batter slams Rahane's poor technique

It is safe to say that stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's spot is in heavy danger, if it already wasn't, following his poor show with the bat in the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur. He scored 35 and 4 in the two innings, respectively, to draw heavy criticism from both fans and experts. The latest to join the bandwagon is former batter VVS Laxman. Read more

Hiccups and Hookups review: Swipe right on Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar’s light-hearted fam-jam

Hiccups and Hookups is a light-hearted, colourful series which is not just about everything sex. Yes, there is a lot of making-out involved but Lionsgate Play’s first original Indian production is also, essentially, a family drama. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor is ready to party in style in shimmery black powersuit and we are in love

It may be too early to start deciding what to wear for a Christmas or New Year's Eve bash with your friends, but if you are like us, it is never too early to take inspiration from our favourite Bollywood stars. And actor Janhvi Kapoor has a perfect look to help you make heads turn at the next party you will attend. Read more

Tale about man going back to school at the age of 77 inspires people. Watch

It is never too later to learn. And this video of an 81-year-old man perfectly shows that. Shared on Twitter, the post showcases how he went back to school at the age of 77 to fulfill his lifelong dream of learning. There is a chance that his story will leave you inspired. Read more

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Punjab CM's misdeeds, PM Modi's strongman image and more

Ahead of Punjab polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal cleared the air on the speculations of forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Watch here