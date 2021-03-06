IND USA
"The PM would arrive here on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day," news agency PTI quotes a senior official as saying.(REUTERS)
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country's top military leadership at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today. He will be addressing such a conference for the first time in his career and as part of it.. Read more

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head a high-level committee of 259 eminent personalities from various fields, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Chief Justice.. Read more

Draw of lots for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10 and the entire proceedings will be live-streamed, the land-owning agency officials said.. Read more

SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to inform it within four weeks about the whereabouts of an army officer who went missing 2 years ago and is believed to be in a Pakistani jail.. Read more

Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's recent comments on the farmers' protests in India do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden.. Read more

'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Sanjay Manjrekar not happy with India batsman's performance

Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'

With Roohi, actor Janhvi Kapoor explores two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and that was the reason she was drawn to it. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor.. Read more

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

You might have had those moments, especially during the lockdown, when you wanted to work out and do weight training but the gyms were shut and you had no access to weights.. Read more

At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital

At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded by a suicide car bomb just outside a restaurant near the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Friday, an emergency services official said.. Read more

Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate

Democrats set aside one battle over boosting the minimum wage but promptly descended into another internal fight Friday as the party haltingly tried moving its $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill through the Senate.. Read more

Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area.(AP file photo)
india news

'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The past decade has seen promising trends in the US-India defence trade and technology relationship, Biden's pick for Pentagon said.
Mumbai: Civic workers sanitize the premises CSTM amid coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000161B)(PTI)
Mumbai: Civic workers sanitize the premises CSTM amid coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000161B)(PTI)
india news

Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:55 AM IST
In the beginning of Februray, India's active cases dropped below 1.5 lakh. The gradual rise indicates a definite resurgence, as the vaccination programme is going on full swing.
Rakbar and his friend Aslam were beaten up. While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar succumbed to his injuries and died in an Alwar hospital.(HT file photo)
Rakbar and his friend Aslam were beaten up. While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar succumbed to his injuries and died in an Alwar hospital.(HT file photo)
india news

Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Rakbar Khan was allegedly killed by people who claimed to be 'gau rakshaks' in suspicion of cow smuggling.
india news

News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh(PTI file photo)
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh(PTI file photo)
india news

ITBP jawan killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • It was the second Maoist attack in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.
The Supreme Court of India..(HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court of India..(HT PHOTO)
india news

SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked the petitioner's lawyer to compile a list of similarly placed officers of the Indian armed forces still languishing in Pakistani jails.
Maulana KR Firangi Mahali of the Islamic Centre of India said the woman's video is a message to all Muslims to end the dowry system.(ANI Twitter)
Maulana KR Firangi Mahali of the Islamic Centre of India said the woman's video is a message to all Muslims to end the dowry system.(ANI Twitter)
india news

End dowry system: Leaders speak up after Gujarat woman allegedly dies by suicide

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The 23-year-old woman allegedly jumped into Ahmedabad's Sabarmati river soon after she shot the video in which she is seen troubled due to her relationship with her husband.
Uddhav Thackeray is not in favour of imposing lockdown in the state.
Uddhav Thackeray is not in favour of imposing lockdown in the state.
india news

Maharashtra adds over 50k new cases in 6 days: What ministers said on lockdown

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Going by Thackeray's deadline of 8 to 15 days to review the Covid-19 situation of the state, a decision on whether new restrictions will be imposed across the state is likely to be made after February 8.
Former Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi wo resigned on Wednesday over allegations of sexual exploitation.
Former Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi wo resigned on Wednesday over allegations of sexual exploitation.
india news

Court restrains media from airing Karnataka minister's alleged sex tape

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • The order was issued after hearing an injunction suit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi’s lawyers on Wednesday. The suit had named 68 media houses, channels and others.
Alex Ellis, British high commissioner to India.(MINT)
Alex Ellis, British high commissioner to India.(MINT)
india news

British envoy says farmers' protest is India’s 'internal issue'

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • High Commissioner Alex Ellis also said more debates on the farmers' protest should be expected around the world as India takes on a greater role on the global stage
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample at the market at Boring road for Covid 19 test, in Patna, Bihar.(HT photo)
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample at the market at Boring road for Covid 19 test, in Patna, Bihar.(HT photo)
india news

LIVE: Jump in India's daily Covid-19 count, reports 18,327 new infections

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The global coronavirus tally is over the 116 million-mark with the death toll crossing 2.5 million, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:34 AM IST
During the event, the PM is expected to be intimated about the progress made in the creation of the theatre command. In a step towards restructuring the defence forces, the defence ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command.
The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
india news

‘No teeth’: SC wants stricter OTT rules

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:25 AM IST
  • Giving two weeks to the government to come back with its response, the bench then formally recorded in its order that one of the issues that has caught its attention is “uncontrolled and unscreened viewing of films” on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.
In all, India has given about 18 million doses of Covaxin and Covishield to people in three priority groups(HT photo)
In all, India has given about 18 million doses of Covaxin and Covishield to people in three priority groups(HT photo)
india news

Widen network, say experts as India aims to boost Covid vaccination drive

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:44 AM IST
  • The roughly 20,000 centres being used for the vaccine drive at the moment are hospitals, private as well as public, while many primary and secondary health centres at present are kept out of the programme.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
india news

New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
