News updates from HT: PM says India's health ecosystem being praised worldwide and all the latest news

Indian health ecosystem being seen with new eyes, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's effort in assisting neighbouring countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that respect for the country's healthcare system has gone up. Read More

‘Hope other countries follow your example’: WHO chief lauds India, PM Modi

The World Health Organization's (WHO's) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has once again praised India’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Necessary to disengage at all friction points, Jaishankar to Wang in 75-min call

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the phone to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read More

Land Rover Defender gets a special edition with supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine

Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender, with 525 hp of power and a more aggressive look. Read More

‘Please talk about Stuart Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha slams criticism of 3rd Test pitch

There has been a lot of talk about the pitches during the ongoing four-match Test series between India and England. Read More

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

If you’re someone who regularly follows the various Instagram profiles managed by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Read More

US, UN Chief welcome India-Pakistan joint statement on ceasefire

The United States welcomed the joint statement of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control. Watch