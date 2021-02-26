IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST

If you’re someone who regularly follows the various Instagram profiles managed by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA), then you may be aware that they are filled with mesmerising pictures of space. These images usually excite, amaze, and educate people - often all at once. Just like this recent Insta share which showcases our neighbouring planet Venus' nightside.

“Take off to the planet... Venus,” the space agency wrote in the post’s caption. In the next few lines they described about the picture in detail.

“Our @NASASolarSystem mission to study the Sun – #ParkerSolarProbe – snapped this image of Venus' nightside from 7,693 miles away during a July 2020 flyby, revealing stunning views,” they wrote.

The agency further described in the caption that, “Parker Solar Probe’s camera detected a bright rim around the edge of the planet that may be nightglow — light emitted by oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere that recombine into molecules in the nightside. The prominent dark feature in the center of the image is Aphrodite Terra, the largest highland region on the Venusian surface.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 7.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “It is so beautiful,” commented a third.

What do you think of the image?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram nasa

Related Stories

The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
The image shows the dog named Mya.(Screengrab)
trending

Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, re-shared the video on her Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
trending

Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:03 AM IST
While some found the tactic really clever, others found the attempt to be kind of over the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The ending of the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
trending

Housewife bags 1 crore in lottery from mere 100 ticket in Punjab

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
trending

Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The trio can be seen dancing to the popular jingle Hello Honey Bunny composed by Amit Trivedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
“Dreams do come true. You’re an inspiration,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
trending

'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
trending

Her rant about offices reopening went viral. Here’s what she’ll miss the most

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Those were my honest feelings about the email that I received from my employer," Harjas Sethi told HT about what prompted her to create the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac