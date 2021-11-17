News updates from HT: PM to inaugurate first global summit on pharma sector tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate first global summit on pharma sector tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharma sector on Thursday via video conferencing. The summit will focus on opportunities in the Indian pharma industry and the potential for further growth. Read more…

‘Established history, policy of supporting terrorists’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC over Kashmir issue

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for raking up the Kashmir issue and called upon the neighbouring country to “immediately vacate all areas” of Jammu and Kashmir “under its illegal occupation”. Read more…

Amid ‘very poor’ Delhi air quality, expert lists suggestions to avoid pollution

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, experts have suggested avoiding crowded places and using N95 masks outdoors. Dr Richa Sarin, Consultant Pulmonologist, expressed concern over the air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas, advising people to go out in the sun to avoid the peak hours of pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 379 on Wednesday. Read more…

Salman Khan to the rescue, Maha will rope in actor to tackle vaccine hesitancy in Muslim areas: Minister

Bollywood star Salman Khan will help convince people to take the Covid-19 vaccine in Muslim-dominated areas where there is hesitancy about taking the jab, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said. Read more…

He came and said to me 'you will be playing this game': Rohit Sharma recalls making his India debut under Rahul Dravid

Such is the beauty of cricket that things come full circle in the strangest of ways. As the Indian cricket team ushers into a new era, with Rohit Sharma as captain of the T20I team and Rahul Dravid as their coach, the mind harks back to the year 2007. Read more…

Shraddha Arya asks groom to lift her up at wedding, tells friends ‘be jealous’ as she bids them goodbye

Kundali Bhagya lead actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, a naval officer, on Tuesday. Pictures and videos from the traditional Hindu wedding have been shared online and show a glimpse of the bride and the groom. Read more…

Loved Anushka Sharma's green swimsuit in happy pool day pics? It is worth ₹8k

Actor Anushka Sharma has dished out some major red carpet sartorial moments in her long-spanning career in the industry. But it is her collection of breezy off-duty OOTDs and love for lively colours that always brightens up our style files. Read more…