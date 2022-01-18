News updates from HT: PM to interact with BJP workers virtually in UP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers virtually today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Varanasi, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The interaction will take place virtually since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more…

On cam: Leopard roams in Mumbai's Goregaon East, residents urged not to panic

CCTV cameras captured a leopard roaming freely in Gokuldham area in Mumbai's Goregaon East. The radio-collared leopard was identified by forest department officials. Goregaon East is near Aarey forest & Sanjay gandhi national park. This isn't the first leopard sighting in the area. Leopards often come to these Mumbai areas, looking to prey on street dogs. Following the leopard sighting, residents of the Gokuldham area (Goregaon east) have been urged not to panic. Watch the full video for more

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Best Men's player, Erik Lamela gets Puskas Award

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Best Men's Player award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA Best Women's Player prize at Monday's ceremony. Read more…

Vicky Kaushal relives ‘good old acting school days’ with Shireen Mirza. Watch

Vicky Kaushal is reliving his “good old acting school days” with friend Shireen Mirza, who shared a throwback video from their time together. Shireen is an actor too and has appeared in the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran ‘Simmi’ Bhalla Khurana. Read more…

Barack Obama kisses his 'love, partner, best friend' Michelle Obama in her 58th birthday wish: Read post here

The former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, turned 58 on January 17 and took to Twitter today (IST) to share a video of herself enjoying her birthday cake. Her husband and former US President Barack Obama also posted an endearing wish on social media. Read more…