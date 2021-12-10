News updates from HT: President Kovind to address NHRC event in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Human Rights Day 2021: President Kovind to address NHRC event in New Delhi

Marking the occasion of Human Rights Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday address a programme organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi. Read More

General Bipin Rawat's funeral today, India to pay final respects to first CDS

The funeral of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in a tragic air accident this week, will be held on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Read More

53 migrants killed, dozens injured in Mexico truck accident: Report

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring nearly five dozen others, authorities reported. Read More

'They are brilliant': Ravi Shastri names 3 India youngsters who come in ‘far more experienced than previous generations’

In Ravi Shastri's tenure as India coach, not only did India play a dominant brand of cricket, but also produced equally fearless cricketers who have what it takes to carry Indian cricket forward into the next era. Read More

Anushka Sharma confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be her new neighbours, hopes construction noises end soon

Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated the newly-wed couple, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and also confirmed that they will be her new neighbours. Read More

Watch: What PM Modi said at Summit for Democracy hosted by Biden