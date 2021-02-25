News updates from HT: President's Rule imposed in Puducherry and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation

Days after Congress-led government lost power in Puducherry following a spate of resignations by party MLAs, President's Rule was imposed in the union territory on Thursday. Read More

Indian Newspaper Society writes to Google to pay for news

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has written to Google to “properly share advertising revenues” for content published by newspapers. Read More

'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker

Meghalaya can act as a model of development and prosperity for the entire nation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed on Thursday. Read More

Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years

Wild boars, which are not native to Kashmir and had not been seen since the mid-1980s. Read More

Axar, Ashwin spin themselves into record books as India thump England by 10 wkts

Spin to win' has been the mantra for Team India on home soil for a while now and they reaped rich rewards for this strategy on Thursday. Read More

Meet Yashraj Mukhate, the man who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

“Yeh humari pawri hori hai”- It was not long ago when this catchy phrase set to a peppy tune swiftly went viral on the Internet. Read More

On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'

Actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001, has said that they shared a 'normal relationship of a father, mother and a child' during that time. Read More







