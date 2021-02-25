News updates from HT: President's Rule imposed in Puducherry and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation
Days after Congress-led government lost power in Puducherry following a spate of resignations by party MLAs, President's Rule was imposed in the union territory on Thursday. Read More
Indian Newspaper Society writes to Google to pay for news
The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has written to Google to “properly share advertising revenues” for content published by newspapers. Read More
'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker
Meghalaya can act as a model of development and prosperity for the entire nation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed on Thursday. Read More
Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years
Wild boars, which are not native to Kashmir and had not been seen since the mid-1980s. Read More
Axar, Ashwin spin themselves into record books as India thump England by 10 wkts
Spin to win' has been the mantra for Team India on home soil for a while now and they reaped rich rewards for this strategy on Thursday. Read More
Meet Yashraj Mukhate, the man who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem
“Yeh humari pawri hori hai”- It was not long ago when this catchy phrase set to a peppy tune swiftly went viral on the Internet. Read More
On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, former step-father Rajesh Khattar recalls his teenage romances, living like 'normal family'
Actor Rajesh Khattar, who was married to Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001, has said that they shared a 'normal relationship of a father, mother and a child' during that time. Read More
When will price of petrol and diesel be reduced? It's a 'dharam sankat' says FM
Bharat Bandh: What services are likely to be affected, what not
'Corrupt, liars!' PM Modi attacks DMK-Congress combine in TN, Puducherry
- PM Modi was in the two-poll bound neighbouring regions to launch a slew of infrastructure projects meant to give his regional allies a fillip.
'Tandav': Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime's Aparna Purohit
For Andhra MLC polls, Jagan Reddy names sons of lawmakers who died of Covid
Kerala CM to write to Centre requesting more Covid-19 vaccines
- According to a press release by the ministry of health, Kerala has administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 85.09 per cent of the beneficiaries.
Nirav Modi extradition: Now for UK minister Priti Patel to sign off
‘Personal agenda’: UK court on Markandey Katju’s testimony in Nirav Modi trial
- In his testimony, Katju had said in the court that India was in terrible economic collapse and the (ruling) BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) were trying to solve the problem but they did not know how to, so they found scapegoats and Nirav Modi is a scapegoat for causing financial crisis in India.
RBI's asset purchases did not dilute its balance sheet: Governor Das
Watch | When Mamata Banerjee tried her hand at driving an e-scooter
Sitaram Yechury hits out at government over rise in short distance train fares
