News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's fresh ‘mitron’ jibe on PM Modi's b'day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Had BJP worked not only for 'mitron': Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe on PM Modi's birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party would not have to observe National Unemployment Day, had the BJP worked for the public and not for its 'mitron', taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style at beginning his address with 'Mitron'. [Read more…]

Petrol, diesel not under GST. Sitharaman explains why it was discussed

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday clarified that the petrol, diesel GST was on the agenda of the GST council only because of the Kerala high court order. The Council felt it was not time to bring petrol and diesel under GST, Sitharaman said. The decision will now be conveyed to the court, the minister said. [Read more…]

Islamic State trying to spread in India through constant propaganda online: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has probed as many as 37 cases of terror attacks associated with the Islamic State (IS) so far, with the most recent being registered by the agency in June 2021. [Read more…]

Afghanistan had a ministry for women affairs. Taliban replace it with ‘vice and virtue’

The ministry of virtue and vice is not new for the Taliban as they had this ministry when they ruled in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. Now they have not only brought it back but have replaced the ministry of women affairs with the ministry of virtue and vice, a Reuters report said. [Read more…]

Nitin Gadkari shares how much he earns from YouTube and his lockdown lessons

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari got candid about his learnings during the pandemic enforced lockdown. Gadkari shared that he learnt how to cook from YouTube during the Covid lockdown and he used to cook new dishes every single day. The Union Minister also opened up about his earnings from YouTube and how due to the pandemic he had to deliver online lectures which were later uploaded to the video-sharing platform. [Watch video here]

'NZ just killed Pakistan cricket': Shoaib Akhtar, Ramiz Raja react to New Zealand abandoning Pakistan tour

Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar came down hard on New Zealand Cricket's decision to pull out of tour of Pakistan and said that they 'killed' Pakistan Cricket. NZC announced their decision to abandon the tour on Friday following a security alert issued by their government minutes before the toss of the first ODI between the two countries in Rawalpindi. [Read more…]

Cadbury gives a contemporary twist to iconic ad involving cricket match

Remember the iconic Cadbury ad from the 1990s involving a cricket match. The ad showed a woman sitting in the stands during a cricket match enjoying a chocolate bar and rooting for the batsman playing on field. Once the cricketer scores, she zooms past the security guard to reach him. [Read more…]

Jackie Shroff slams trolls comparing Tiger Shroff's looks to Kareena Kapoor's

Jackie Shroff has slammed trolls criticising Tiger Shroff's looks. A few trolls have suggested over the years that he looks feminine and some even compared him to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Addressing these comments in an interview with a leading daily, Jackie said that just because Tiger is his son, one cannot expect him to have been born with a beard. [Read more…]

Best 5G Mobile Phones under ₹20,000: We’ve picked some out for you

Initially, 5G smartphones were top-of-the-line and super expensive. But as we are closing in on officially getting 5G, more and more companies are rolling out affordable smartphones that support 5G. You no longer need to break your bank to buy a 5G-ready smartphone in India now. We’ve picked out four smartphones that support 5G and are all under ₹20,000. [Read more…]