Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Should've been sacked': Rahul attacks Centre over VK Singh's LAC statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Union minister VK Singh in the wake of his statement on the standoff with China at Line of Actual Control (LAC). Gandhi said in a tweet that the Singh is "helping China make a case against India". Read More

UAE’s Hope probe to face most critical phase: All you need to know about Mars mission

The United Arab Emirates’ interplanetary mission, the “Hope” probe, will enter Mars’ orbit if it successfully completes the “most critical and complex” manoeuvre on Tuesday. Read More

Have extended only issue-based support to BJP: Kumaraswamy

The Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), on Tuesday allied with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have its leader Basavaraj Horatti elected as the chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council. Read More

World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4

England took a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of the World Test Championship table post their comprehensive victory over Indian in the first Test match at Chennai. Read More

Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

Actor Rajiv Kapoor, who was seen hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, has died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Read More

Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue

Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Read More

‘Proud to be a Hindustani Muslim’: Ghulam Nabi Azad in farewell speech

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad gave his farewell speech in the upper house. Watch