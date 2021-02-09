News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi takes on Centre over VK Singh's comment and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Should've been sacked': Rahul attacks Centre over VK Singh's LAC statement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Union minister VK Singh in the wake of his statement on the standoff with China at Line of Actual Control (LAC). Gandhi said in a tweet that the Singh is "helping China make a case against India". Read More
UAE’s Hope probe to face most critical phase: All you need to know about Mars mission
The United Arab Emirates’ interplanetary mission, the “Hope” probe, will enter Mars’ orbit if it successfully completes the “most critical and complex” manoeuvre on Tuesday. Read More
Have extended only issue-based support to BJP: Kumaraswamy
The Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), on Tuesday allied with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have its leader Basavaraj Horatti elected as the chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council. Read More
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
England took a huge step towards ensuring a place in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship after zooming to the top of the World Test Championship table post their comprehensive victory over Indian in the first Test match at Chennai. Read More
Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, who was seen hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, has died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Read More
Craze for cricket: Chennai family sets up live-streaming of India vs England test match inside wedding venue
Cricket is one of the most-watched and enjoyed sports in India. And this Twitter post rightly proves that notion. Read More
‘Proud to be a Hindustani Muslim’: Ghulam Nabi Azad in farewell speech
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad gave his farewell speech in the upper house. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Afghanistan ink deal for new dam, PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents concerned about online safety of children amid Covid-19 : Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi takes on Centre over VK Singh's LAC comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks unions call for two-day strike against proposed privatisation of PSBs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should've been sacked': Rahul attacks Centre over VK Singh's LAC statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First exports of country's homegrown Bharat Biotech Covid shot likely this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have extended only issue-based support to BJP: Kumaraswamy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone moves Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PSUs to be shrunk to one-tenth' says Rahul Gandhi on Centre's development model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8th installment of PM Kisan scheme in March. Know details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Tapovan tunnel focal point; rescuers detect 'signs of life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar expands cabinet. Here's a list of new Bihar ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who could replace Azad as Leader of Opposition in RS? List of probables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gross NPAs of PSBs decline to ₹6.09 lakh cr in Sep 2020: Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox