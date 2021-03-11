News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi says govt failed to implement Manual Scavenging Act and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Govt failed to implement Manual Scavenging Act 'badly': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed the Centre for badly implementing the Manual Scavenging Act of 2013. Read More
‘Just like we discuss Palestine’: Tharoor on farm stir debate in UK parliament
Days after a row over a debate on the protest by Indian farmers in the UK parliament. Read More
NHRC recommends alert system to trace missing children in India
An early warning system should be developed in India on the lines of America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert to trace the missing, runaway, trafficked, and abducted children, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended. Read More
Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma's equation stands out in convoluted film, Janhvi Kapoor is average
After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood. Read More
Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth Rs.15k
Known for her impeccable acting skills, sartorial sense and her awe-generating dance moves, Deepika Padukone, recently made headlines. Read More
Citroen is testing entry-level SUV for India, may rival Brezza, Venue and Sonet
French auto major Citroen has entered the Indian market with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV. Read More
Watch: Ranveer Singh’s surprise cameo in Deepika Padukone's Buss It challenge
Deepika Padukone took on the Buss It challenge, a new trend viral on socal media. Watch
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
