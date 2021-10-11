News updates from HT: Rahul says Lakhimpur case probe faces hurdle as MoS still in office and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe faces obstruction as minister in office': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident "faces obstruction" as Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra remains in office while his son, Ashish, was sent to police custody for his alleged role in the violence that claimed eight lives. Read more.

Based on survey: Karnataka minister defends statement on ‘modern women’

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday defended his statement on modern women desiring to stay single and unwilling to become pregnant even after marriage saying it was based on a survey. Read more.

Amit Shah meets with power, coal ministers amid coal shortage concerns

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues RK Singh and Pralhad Joshi amid reports of the ongoing shortage of coal supply to power plants and several states warning of a possible power crisis. According to news agency PTI, Amit Shah, Singh, who holds the power ministry, and Joshi, who is the coal minister, discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the current power demands during the hour-long meeting. Top officials of the power and coal ministries as well as those from NTPC also attended the meeting. Read more.

‘If Kohli bats till 17th or 18th over then…’: Gambhir suggests what RCB skipper can do against KKR to win the Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday will take another step in the quest for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory as they face 2-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who has decided to step down as the RCB captain following the conclusion of this season. Read more.

Dharmendra shares video with first car, he once said he could ‘convert it into a taxi’ if he had nothing left. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of the first-ever car he bought, a black Fiat. He bought it several decades ago for ₹18,000. Watch here.

