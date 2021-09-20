News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh discusses Afghanistan with US' Lloyd Austin and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh discusses Afghanistan, bilateral defence cooperation with US counterpart

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to his US counterpart Lloyd Austin over the telephone with the discussion focusing on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan and issues connected to bilateral defence cooperation. The conversation came days ahead of the Quad Summit to be held in Washington on September 24. Read more.

India resumes export of vaccine doses. Know which nation received most doses

Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that India will resume export of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines and its contribution to COVAX from October onwards. Read more.

‘Shocked’: NCW chief demands Channi’s resignation as Punjab CM over #Metoo case

The National Commission for Women or NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has demanded the resignation of Charanjit Singh Channi, who on Monday took oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab, over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Calling Channi’s appointment to be “shameful”, Sharma said the new chief minister needs to be held “accountable and should resign from the post.” “We do not want another woman to go through the same experience and endure the same harassment that the IAS officer would have faced,” the NCW chief added. Read more.

Goa tourism industry seeks SOPs before lifting of ban on foreign tourists

Goa’s tourism industry on Monday sought Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for foreign tourists ‘immediately’ so that work can proceed as soon as the Centre lifts the ban on tourist visas. Read more.

Sonu Sood says even taxmen were impressed with his paperwork, agreed he'd done ‘good work’

Actor Sonu Sood is undeterred by the scrutiny he's being subjected to by the The Central Board of Direct Taxes. Days after it was alleged that he had evaded taxes and stocked up on crores of rupees, the actor issued a statement saying that every penny will eventually be spent on humanitarian causes. Read more.

Explained: Why RCB are wearing blue jersey during IPL 2021 clash against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players will step out onto the field sporting special blue jerseys against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday as a tribute to Covid-19 frontline warriors in India and worldwide. Read more.

Mrunal Thakur slays hottest look ever in strapless black bra, cargo pants

Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's first “non-film collaboration” with Badshah saw her pulling off a tricky yet hands down her hottest avatar ever and the Internet has been on fire ever since. Badshah's new party track ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ is out and fans can't stop swooning over Mrunal's sassy hot look in a strapless black bra, cargo pants and suspender body belt. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON