News updates from HT: SC turns down plea to change centres for NEET exam and all the latest news

Supreme Court refuses change of centre for NEET-PG exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea by nine doctors for a change of examination centres for the upcoming National Eligibility Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) test on Saturday on account of Covid-19 restrictions and the fact that some of them were required to visit states where Covid-19 cases were still on the rise. Read more

Will 3rd wave of Covid-19 hit India: Top expert answers

The chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora on Thursday elaborated on a range of issues concerning the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India. Read more

Sourav Ganguly thanks MS Dhoni for accepting BCCI offer to be Team India's mentor in T20 World Cup

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in his first reaction after BCCI's major announcement on Wednesday night, thanked MS Dhoni for accepting the board's offer to be mentor of the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. Read more

Saif Ali Khan, trolled for naming sons Jehangir and Taimur, reacts to negativity: 'We are good people, we pay our taxes'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been trolled for naming their sons Jehangir and Taimur. He has now spoken about how he reacts to negativity. Read more

Ford to stop local production in India, will only offer high-end cars via import

Ford Motor Co. has decided to shut both its manufacturing facilities in India and has blamed the decision on lack of profitability. Read more

Ganesh Chaturthi fashion cues from Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, other celebs

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Parvati/Gauri. It also marks the birth of Ganesha whom Hindus consider the god of wisdom and prosperity. Read more