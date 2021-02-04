IND USA
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India,(Reuters)
News updates from HT: 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a press conference on Thursday. Read more

Dalit, 24, blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police

Rahul, 24-year-old Dalit labourer, is blindfolded, his head is stuck between a man's thighs while another fellow swings the thin wooden stick and brings it flat on his dhoti-clad derierre. The sound of lathis on his body and the muffled cries punctuate the air near Ammapettai in Thanjavur. The Dalit man is alleged to have stolen money from the men. Read more

Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the government has failed to identify the agitation against the three farm laws as a real struggle and does not recognise the plight of the farmers’ protesting at Delhi’s borders. Read more

LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation

In a scathing attack on the government over its handling of the ongoing farmer agitation, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) MP MV Shreyams Kumar on Thursday said the government has remained a mute spectator while democracy is being "butchered" just a few kilometers away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more

Still stand with farmers, tweets Greta Thunberg facing toolkit row

On Wednesday, she tweeted a document which she later deleted. The document containing detailed plans of garnering international support for the farmers stoked controversy as it implied that her tweet in support of farmers may not be organic, may be part of an engineered protest on social media. Read More

Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It shows how co-workers of a man came together to raise money to replace his stolen scooter. The emotional scene showcased in the video may win your over too. Read more

'Don't want to get him injured again': Aakash Chopra on India star ahead of England Test series

Will Hardik Pandya get a chance to play in England Tests? And if he does, will he be joining the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while bowling? Read more

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a social media post about international attention on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The post, re-posted by Sonakshi on Instagram Stories, attempts to highlight the difference between humanitarianism and political activism. Read more

Watch: IAF chief on increase in capital outlay of Defence, LCA Tejas induction

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria called the increase in capital outlay of Defence budget ‘a huge step’. Bhadauria said it will provide adequate budgetary support amid Covid-19 pandemic. The IAF chief also spoke on how LCA Tejas induction will help squadron strength of the Air Force.

Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread ‘disaffection against govt of India’
Pradeep Panigrahy was expelled from the BJD on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
Orissa HC quashes Lokayukta order on vigilance probe against former BJD minister

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Pradeep Panigrahy had challenged the legal validity of the Lokayukta order and alleged that it had acted in excess of jurisdiction and authority and purely on extraneous considerations
Police personnel after receiving the first dose of Covishield vaccine at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
97.38% respondents satisfied with vaccine process; Centre asking 4 questions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:07 PM IST
An SMS is being sent to all beneficiaries a day after their vaccination to collect feedback on the overall experience.
Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and MP Meenakshi Lekhi speaks to media during a press conference at Delhi Pradesh BJP office in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
'Propose Greta's name for child bravery award': Meenakshi Lekhi on toolkit row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 PM IST
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said Greta Thunberg did a huge service to the country by uploading the toolkit.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha: Opposition raises farm laws, migrant crisis issue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raised the issue of farm laws and said that democracy was being suppressed in the country; he was supported by TMC MP Derek O’Brien
Salman Khan. (File photo)
Poaching case: Salman seeks exemption from personal appearance in Jodhpur court

By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:17 PM IST
His lawyer said they have challenged the order under a provision that provides for the appearance of a person until the conclusion of the trial and disposal of the appeal to execute bail bonds with sureties
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India,(Reuters)
News updates from HT: 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the function. (File photo)
Day-long centenary celebrations of Bihar assembly building slated for Feb 7

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:11 PM IST
While the Speaker will give the welcome address, deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Legislative Council chairmam Avadhesh Narayan Singh and the CM will address the inaugural session. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will deliver a vote of thanks
A medic administers the dose of Covid-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country, at a district hospital in Noida, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (PTI)
Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
As per the government, 45,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till 1:30pm on Thursday.
A videograb from the incident.
Dalit man blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:07 PM IST
An FIR has been filed against four men under six sections, including 307 and atrocities against SC/ST Act, said Somasundaram, superintendent of police, Thanjavur.
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
'Still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg after Twitter controversy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:20 PM IST
No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that, Greta wrote minutes after Delhi Police filed a complaint against the creators of the toolkit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the "Switch Delhi" campaign aimed at decreasing pollution. (HT_PRINT)
Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to fight air pollution

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Delhi government has rolled out incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) among all the states.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:14 PM IST
He noted that the President denouncing farmer protests was a disrespect to constitutional values.
Representational Image. (File photo)
Kerala approves scheme to provide pension, other benefits to MGNREGS workers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:08 PM IST
An estimated 1.2 million people are employed under MGNREGS in the state. Workers aged over 60, who have contributed 50 monthly for the scheme for at least five years, will be eligible for the benefits
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan onTuesday revealed the details of Co-WIN app through which one would be able to self-register for vaccine. (Photo: ANI)
'Worrying': Ministry lists 8 states/UTs with high Covid-19 positivity rate

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Chandigarh, Puducherry have higher Covid-19 weekly positivity rate than the national average.
