News updates from HT: 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13
The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a press conference on Thursday. Read more
Dalit, 24, blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police
Rahul, 24-year-old Dalit labourer, is blindfolded, his head is stuck between a man's thighs while another fellow swings the thin wooden stick and brings it flat on his dhoti-clad derierre. The sound of lathis on his body and the muffled cries punctuate the air near Ammapettai in Thanjavur. The Dalit man is alleged to have stolen money from the men. Read more
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the government has failed to identify the agitation against the three farm laws as a real struggle and does not recognise the plight of the farmers’ protesting at Delhi’s borders. Read more
LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation
In a scathing attack on the government over its handling of the ongoing farmer agitation, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) MP MV Shreyams Kumar on Thursday said the government has remained a mute spectator while democracy is being "butchered" just a few kilometers away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more
Still stand with farmers, tweets Greta Thunberg facing toolkit row
On Wednesday, she tweeted a document which she later deleted. The document containing detailed plans of garnering international support for the farmers stoked controversy as it implied that her tweet in support of farmers may not be organic, may be part of an engineered protest on social media. Read More
Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It shows how co-workers of a man came together to raise money to replace his stolen scooter. The emotional scene showcased in the video may win your over too. Read more
'Don't want to get him injured again': Aakash Chopra on India star ahead of England Test series
Will Hardik Pandya get a chance to play in England Tests? And if he does, will he be joining the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while bowling? Read more
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a social media post about international attention on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The post, re-posted by Sonakshi on Instagram Stories, attempts to highlight the difference between humanitarianism and political activism. Read more
Watch: IAF chief on increase in capital outlay of Defence, LCA Tejas induction
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria called the increase in capital outlay of Defence budget ‘a huge step’. Bhadauria said it will provide adequate budgetary support amid Covid-19 pandemic. The IAF chief also spoke on how LCA Tejas induction will help squadron strength of the Air Force.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social
- Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread ‘disaffection against govt of India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC quashes Lokayukta order on vigilance probe against former BJD minister
- Pradeep Panigrahy had challenged the legal validity of the Lokayukta order and alleged that it had acted in excess of jurisdiction and authority and purely on extraneous considerations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
97.38% respondents satisfied with vaccine process; Centre asking 4 questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Propose Greta's name for child bravery award': Meenakshi Lekhi on toolkit row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha: Opposition raises farm laws, migrant crisis issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poaching case: Salman seeks exemption from personal appearance in Jodhpur court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day-long centenary celebrations of Bihar assembly building slated for Feb 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit man blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg after Twitter controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to fight air pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala approves scheme to provide pension, other benefits to MGNREGS workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Worrying': Ministry lists 8 states/UTs with high Covid-19 positivity rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox