News updates from HT: Shops, cinema halls to function daily from today in Bihar and all the latest news

Unlock 5 in Bihar: Shops to function daily from today; cinema halls reopen

In view of recent improvement in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Bihar is set to ease the restriction further, starting today. Read More

Raj Kundra’s anticipatory bail plea to be heard today by a Mumbai court

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody after being arrested on July 19 on charges of producing pornographic content, has an anticipatory bail hearing scheduled for Saturday at a Mumbai sessions court. Read More

Odisha farmer dies by suicide over loan burden, failed crop

A 45-year-old farmer in western Odisha district of Sambalpur died on Friday, two days after he consumed insecticide, allegedly due to crop failure and his poor harvest selling for very low price, said his family. Read More

India vs England: Anil Kumble reacts after James Anderson surpasses him to become third-highest Test wicket-taker

On Friday, James Anderson added to his legacy by becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches. Anderson, on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and England in Nottingham, dismissed set batsman KL Rahul for 94 to go past Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets. Read More

Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on wife's 'odious' allegations of domestic violence, asks fans not to draw conclusions

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence on the domestic abuse and infidelity accusations levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. Read More

Sidharth Malhotra shares his intense early morning workout in new post, Kiara Advani reacts

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shershaah with his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani. Read More

