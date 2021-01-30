News updates from HT: SII hopeful of launching Covavax by June 2021 and all the latest news
Hope to launch Covavax by June 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India's (SII's) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday his company is hopeful of launching Covovax. Read More
With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane
With Union home minister Amit Shah cancelling his two-day Bengal trip on Friday night after the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy. Read More
Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles
After the central transport ministry declared the scrapping of vehicles 15 years-old and more, the transporters’ association in the state has strongly opposed the decision. Read More
'He adds a different dimension to it': Mark Butcher says 'England will be buoyed' with India all-rounder's absence
There are going to be some absentees from the Indian cricket team for the Test series against England. Read More
Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years. Here’s how much late fee would’ve been charged
If you're someone who often borrows books from libraries, then you know how important it is to return them on time. Read More
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
The original femme fatale of Bollywood is Madhuri Dixit and there is no denying that. Read More
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job actually'
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has started a new initiative towards women empowerment in India. Read More
PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary
BJP worker, associate shot at in Bihar’s Saharsa
- The incident took place at about 10.30 am when Singh, a distant relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and MLA Neeraj Kumar Babloo, along with Hasan was on his way to Madhepura to open his Yamaha showroom.
1,000 new Ganga aarti sites in UP govt's plan to boost religious tourism
Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora
45,000 mobile phones were active around Israeli Embassy at time of blast
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
SC Collegium withdraws approval for appointment of judge
- Justice Pushpa Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.
Grand Alliance in Bihar forms human chains against new farm laws
Night curfew extended till Feb 15 in these 4 Gujarat cities
Blast near Israel Embassy: Police team finds most CCTVs 'non-functional' at site
Odisha asks districts to speed up Covid 19 vaccination drive as numbers slide
- Last week, the state exceeded its daily target for a couple of days till some sort of complacency set in.
Tamil Nadu CM unveils temple for AIADMK leaders Jayalalithaa, MGR
- The temple has been built on a 12-acre plot in Thirumangalam and has cost ₹50-lakh. The bronze statues weigh 400-kg each.
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over FIR against 7 including Tharoor, journalists
From 1 to 1,69,824: Where India stands on Covid-19 map a year after
- In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
