News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing ₹1.8 cr a day due to farmers' protest, says Gadkari and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari
Public funded toll plazas at highways are facing an estimated loss of approximately ₹1.8 crore per day due to farmers' protests, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday. Read more
Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication
The Centre has decided to rule out its plan to allow WhatsApp and other social media platforms for salary communication of employees under its new labour codes amid privacy concerns and fears that the measure would further legitimise social media for official communication. Read more
Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations
Germany plans to impose restrictions on travel from Austria and the Czech Republic over concerns about aggressive mutations of the coronavirus, potentially disrupting cross-country commuters and commerce. Read more
Post Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a "different experience", feel athletes
Teen shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary will be counted upon to fire India to a medal on just the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. But medal or no medal, Chaudhury's maiden Olympics will be a short affair. Read more
Kangana Ranaut gets support over comparison with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot
Kangana Ranaut retweeted an online poll, which said that Twitter users support her claim that she is a superior actor than Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that if Indians ‘heal’ properly, we will realise that we are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world. Read more
Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up
Remember that time, as a kid, when you opened that cookie box imagining you’ll find delicious treats instead you found yourself staring at sewing supplies? This video shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna will remind you of that bittersweet childhood memory. Read more
Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion for you to treat your better half to a wonderful experience, and given that most of us have been homebound for most of the pandemic, and continue to be, it's best to make the most of the time and opportunity while we still have it. Read more
Watch: Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi’s ‘no content & intent’ jibe in Lok Sabha
Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow
- Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Bulandshahr
Over ₹1,000 crore raised since last month for Ayodhya Ram temple: Trust member
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
E-commerce giant Amazon moves top court on Future-Reliance deal
- It was in August last year, FRL entered into an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance Retail.
Covid-19: How India became the fastest country to vaccinate 7 million people
India should be very, very proud: WHO’s praise amid falling Covid-19 cases
2,072 Indians died of Covid-19 around the world, minister tells Rajya Sabha
- Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided figures that showed 906 Indians had died of Coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia while 375 more had died in the UAE.
Don't make farm laws a prestige issue: Sachin Pilot to Centre
Need punch to offensive poise, says army chief amid 'newer threats'
No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation: Govt
Flights between India, Russia to begin tomorrow under bilateral air bubble
