CM Rawat had met Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

Amid the row following the resignation of Uttarakhand state cricket team coach Wasim Jaffer after which an office-bearer of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) accused him of "communal bias", chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered an inquiry in the matter. Read more

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

Twitter said on Monday a tweet by Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij, in which he had posted about arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, has been investigated and "is not subject to removal" under rules governing extreme speech online. Read more

Presidents' Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about US federal holiday

The holiday was originally established to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States, who was born on February 22, 1732. Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen

Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge statement on Monday as he scored his fifth Test match century on Day 3 of the second Test against England, to help India set a huge target for the visitors. Read more

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here, check them out

The first pictures of actor Dia Mirza, decked up as a bride on her wedding day, have arrived online. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. Read time

Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics

Draped in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride. The first few images of Dia walking towards the mandap at her wedding landed on the internet and spread like wildfire. The actor married her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony at her home. Only close family and friends were in attendance. Read more

Watch: Rajnath Singh hands over trophies to best marching contingents from R-Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over the trophies of best marching contingents of this year's Republic Day parade to the Jat Regimental Centre and the Delhi Police. Watch here

anil vij trivendra singh rawat presidents day india vs england rajnath singh
China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Both countries say the troops began the disengagement on February 10 at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. (Indian Army via AP)
india news

Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
Close
Tikait also said that 40 farmer leaders, who are spearheading the movement against the central farm laws, would tour across India seeking support for the protest. (ANI Photo)
india news

After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
“We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us,” Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani is heard saying in a 80 second video, which has been doing the rounds on social media.
Close
CM Rawat had met Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials at his official residence in Dehradun on Sunday evening.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court's Aurangabad bench will hear Muluk's bail plea tomorrow. (HT FILE)
india news

Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Muluk has moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, where his plea will be heard on Tuesday.
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
india news

Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
india news

Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
KFON is a joint venture of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was selected to implement the project in March 2019.
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm.
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
