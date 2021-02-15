News updates from HT: Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach
Amid the row following the resignation of Uttarakhand state cricket team coach Wasim Jaffer after which an office-bearer of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) accused him of "communal bias", chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered an inquiry in the matter. Read more
‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi
Twitter said on Monday a tweet by Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij, in which he had posted about arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, has been investigated and "is not subject to removal" under rules governing extreme speech online. Read more
Presidents' Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about US federal holiday
The holiday was originally established to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States, who was born on February 22, 1732. Read more
Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen
Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge statement on Monday as he scored his fifth Test match century on Day 3 of the second Test against England, to help India set a huge target for the visitors. Read more
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here, check them out
The first pictures of actor Dia Mirza, decked up as a bride on her wedding day, have arrived online. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. Read time
Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics
Draped in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride. The first few images of Dia walking towards the mandap at her wedding landed on the internet and spread like wildfire. The actor married her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony at her home. Only close family and friends were in attendance. Read more
Watch: Rajnath Singh hands over trophies to best marching contingents from R-Day
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over the trophies of best marching contingents of this year's Republic Day parade to the Jat Regimental Centre and the Delhi Police. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
- Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach
- Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1
- The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers
- The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox