News updates from HT: UAE to approve tourist visas for Indian passport holders and all the latest news

UAE to approve tourist visas for Indian passport holders as Covid cases fall

In the wake of a fall in coronavirus cases, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to allow Indian passport holders, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, to obtain tourist visas. Read more.

'This is why CAA was necessary': Minister as India evacuates people from Kabul

Amid India's ongoing evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said this shows how necessary it was to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act," the minister tweeted. Read more.

Rajnath to felicitate Army personnel who participated in Tokyo Olympics

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday felicitate the Army personnel who participated at the Olympics at Tokyo at the Army Sports Institute in Pune on Monday. Read more.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) with Multi Terrain tech launched at ₹10.69 lakh

Mahindra has added a new variant to the Bolero Neo SUV, launched earlier on July 12. The new variant N10 (O), which now sits on top of the other variants, has been launched at a price of ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), around ₹70,000 costlier than the previous top-spec variant N10. Read more.

'I would certainly prefer him to Pujara or Rahane': Engineer wants India's 'trump card' to play 3rd Test at Headingley

India will head into the third Test match against England at Headingly with a 1-0 lead, and while in such a scenario, most teams are unwilling to tamper with a winning combination, former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer reckons India could do with making one change in their line-up for the Test match at Leeds starting August 25. Read more.

Overindulged on Raksha Bandhan? Try these detox tips to cleanse your system

Raksha Bandhan is the time when we have get-togethers with family and relatives and indulge in high-calorie food. We tend to forget our body’s limits amidst the festive vibes and that may take a toll on our digestive system. Monsoon time especially being the season of several kinds of diseases requires a regular detox as our innate immunity is low during this time. Read more.

Anushka Sharma stuns in unseen photos from wedding, pregnancy in her and brother Karnesh’s Raksha Bandhan posts

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish her brother Karnesh Ssharma on Raksha Bandhan with then-and-now photos of them. In the first picture, they were seen as kids, while the second seemed to be an unseen candid image from one of her wedding rituals. She had a red dupatta on her head, with mehendi on her hands and feet. Read more.