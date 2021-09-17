News updates from HT: Under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai; 14 injured and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai; 14 injured

At least 14 people sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Friday. Read More

Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart meet in Dushanbe, discuss disengagement at LAC

India and China have agreed that their military and diplomatic officials should meet again and continue discussions to speedily resolve the remaining issues related to the dragging military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read More

IAF to bolster fighter fleet with 24 second-hand Mirages

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire 24 second-hand Mirage 2000 fighters, made by Dassault Aviation, in an attempt to strengthen its ageing fleet of the fourth-generation fighters and also secure parts for its two existing squadrons of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Read More

Former India cricketers react after Virat Kohli says he will step down as T20I captain post World Cup

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel reacted to Virat Kohli's announcement of stepping down as India's T20I captain after the completion of ICC T20 World Cup in November. Read More

Free Guy movie review: Flashy but frivolous proof that Ryan Reynolds has stopped taking chances

Stamped with the sort of aggressive mediocrity that has come to define Shawn Levy’s glorified IP creation farm 21 Laps, Free Guy is a dispassionate science-fiction film that almost dupes you into thinking that it is clever. It really isn’t. Read More

Shraddha Kapoor lays style cues to sizzle at cocktail night in wine belted saree

Ahead of revealing their Autumn Festive’21 collection, India's fusion wear brand Indya welcomed Shraddha Kapoor as the face of their label and we can't stop gushing over her glamorous occasion wear, wine foil pallu belted saree tunic. Read More

Watch: How Ram Temple site in Ayodhya looks after 1st phase of construction