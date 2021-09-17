Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 13 injured as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
The incident occurred at around 4:40am.(ANI)
The incident occurred at around 4:40am.(ANI)
mumbai news

13 injured as portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

  • “There is no life loss and no person is missing," Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said as per ANI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST

At least thirteen people sustained injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and personnel of the police and fire departments are on the spot carrying out rescue work, it also reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:40am. The under-construction flyover connects BKC main road to Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road. 

“There is no life loss and no person is missing," Manjunath Singe,  Deputy Commissioner of Police, said as per ANI.

More information is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bandra kurla complex mumbai
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.