News updates from HT: Union home ministry notifies Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and all the latest news
Home ministry notifies August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
The Government of India on Saturday declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, after an announcement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gazette notification was issued by the Union home ministry. Read more
Crowd hurl bottle corks near KL Rahul, Virat Kohli signals him to throw it back in India vs England Lord's Test
In an uncalled-for incident, bottle corks were hurled near India batsman KL Rahul from a section of the crowd during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test match against England at Lord’s. Read more
Beckett movie review: John David Washington blazes his own trail in breakneck Netflix thriller
Beckett, the new Netflix film starring John David Washington, is based on a fairly standard premise, but made with uncommon flair. Read more
WhatsApp users, Friends Reunion, missing parcels, here’s how scammers are stealing money from netizens
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms on the Earth. It is used by over 2 billion users across the world to send around 100 billion messages every month. Unfortunately, its popularity among users also makes it popular among scamsters who are constantly looking for new tricks to dupe innocent netizens. Read more
Olympic winners, Covid, J&K, Economy: President Kovind's Independence Day message
On the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and hailed India's rise in the global arena. Watch here
-
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend
-
Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch
-
Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments
-
The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals