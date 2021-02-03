News updates from HT: UP launches e-cabinet training for ministers, officers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target

The Uttar Pradesh government held an e-cabinet training for ministers and senior officers on Tuesday.

‘As if they are enemies...’: Harsimrat slams barricading at farmer protest sites

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the treatment of protesters.

Sariska tigers’ preference for cattle over wild prey poses danger to big cats

A recently published research has concluded that the tigers in Rajasthan's Sariska wildlife sanctuary preferred to hunt cattle over wild animals as their prey.

Farm laws stir: Three AAP members suspended from Parliament for sloganeering

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members for one day.

Cooking, tracking colour codes: Training abroad amid the pandemic

Vikas Krishan and Neeraj Goyat were involved in sparring of a different kind during their training stint in the United States late last year.

Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season

While studies hint that not all beautiful aesthetics of food or pretty looking meals are healthy, there is an exception with kanji.

‘Sometimes you just need a hug’: Clip of embracing kids is all about happiness

Have you ever seen a video which is absolutely wholesome and evokes happiness in your heart?

Aero India l ‘Plan to spend $130 bn in military modernisation’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Aero India show in Bengaluru and urged foreign companies to invest in India in the defence sector.