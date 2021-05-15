News updates from HT: VK Paul says Covishield dose gap increased on advice and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Saddening': VK Paul on claims that Covishield dose gap widened owing to crunch

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul on Saturday said the decision to extend the gap between the two doses of Covishield to 12 to 16 weeks was an independent decision taken by the scientific body, without any pressure. Read More

India closely monitoring Cyclone Tauktae, no decision yet on shutting airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has no immediate plans to shut down airports in the country in view of the approaching cyclone Tauktae. Read More

'Vaccinated or not': Government's scientific advisor has 3 tips against Covid-19

The principal scientific adviser to the government, K VijayRaghavan, on Saturday asked said there are three things that people must adhere to, irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. Read More

'So disappointed': ICC Hall of Famer 'angered' over BCCI's decision regarding Veda Krishnamurthy

Indian middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has been going through a tough period in her life. Read More

Now you can book a vaccine slot using Airtel Thanks app

The second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country. Amid these circumstances, companies are lending a helping hand to their users by enabling them to access various resources to tackle Covid-19. Read More

Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’

Raveena Tandon feels that her hairstyle in Andaz Apna Apna was ‘ghastly’. In a new interview, she talked about how the perm made her hair look like a wig and how she looks back at the film in horror. Read More

'Delhi govt starts oxygen concentrator bank, home delivery in 2 hours': Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi recorded 6,500 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Watch