News updates from HT: Widespread rain over NW India likely till July 19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Widespread rain over NW India likely till July 19

Widespread rains will continue over northwest India with an increase in rainfall activity between July 17 and 19, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more.

Elon Musk congratulates ISRO on 3rd test on Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully conducting the third long-duration hot test of the Vikas Engine, as part of the Gaganyaan programme. His one-word tweet also has an Indian flag. Read more.

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate public projects worth ₹1,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday to inaugurate development works worth over ₹1,500 crore there, his office announced a day ago. The projects include, according to news agency ANI -- a 100-bed model maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), multi-level parking facilities, highway development projects, and tourism projects as well. Read more.

The past and present of two-child policies in India

A draft bill on population control prepared by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) State Law Commission to promote the two-child policy has invoked strong reactions from several quarters. Read more.

One soldier dead, 7 injured in Army vehicle accident in Arunachal

An army jawan died and seven others were injured in an accident in Arunachal Pradesh. The mishap took place near Pango village in the upper Siang district. Read more.

India slams Pak anarchism at SCO meet on Afghanistan, proposes 3-point plan

In a veiled jibe at Pakistan, India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that countries in the region must work 'seriously' and 'sincerely' towards peace in Afghanistan, since there are 'forces at work with a different agenda'. Read more.

Centre warns states against rising 'R' factor of Covid-19. What is this factor?

The Centre, in its recent communications to states, has been pointing out to an increase in R factor of Covid-19, urging the states to practice caution. R factor refers to the reproduction rate which denotes the number of people getting infected by one infected person. Read more.

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people

If you’re someone who follows the various social media handles managed by Nasa, there is a possibility that you may be aware of the various intriguing posts they share about the various celestial bodies. Case in point, their recent post about Pluto. Besides sharing interesting facts, they also shared two incredible pictures. The post may leave you stunned. Read more.

'Ponting and Gilchrist actually came up and asked me to bowl wrong ones to him': Hogg reveals battle against Tendulkar

Brad Hogg only dismissed Sachin Tendulkar once in international cricket but there was no lack of excitement every time the two came face to face. Hogg had Tendulkar out during an ODI between India and Australia in Hyderabad in 2007. After the match, Hogg revealed how he went up to Tendulkar asking him to sing the ball and the former batsman wrote 'Never again, mate' on the ball. Read more.

Shahid Kapoor turns ‘DJ+videographer’ as Ishaan Khatter aces kettlebell pull-ups

If you are looking for some workout motivation this Thursday, let Ishaan Khatter inspire you to get up and hit the gym with his latest viral video. At 25 years of age, the Bollywood hunk is giving all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money and his latest workout video shot by “big brother” Shahid Kapoor is proof. Read more.

Malik movie review: Fahadh Faasil is fabulous in Amazon's overambitious but outstanding crime saga

Malik opens with a flashy oner that perfectly captures the adventurous spirit of contemporary Malayalam cinema. But technically speaking, it opens with a paranoid disclaimer that captures the mood of the nation. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring his muse, Fahadh Faasil, Malik walks a thin line, thematically. Props to Amazon Prime Video for picking it up. Read more.