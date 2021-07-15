Shahid Kapoor turns ‘DJ+videographer’ as Ishaan Khatter aces kettlebell pull-ups

If you are looking for some workout motivation this Thursday, let Ishaan Khatter inspire you to get up and hit the gym with his latest viral video. At 25 years of age, the Bollywood hunk is giving all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money and his latest workout video shot by “big brother” Shahid Kapoor is proof.

The Dhadak-fame star flaunted his six-pack abs and set major home fitness goals as he nailed pull-ups with an adjustable kettlebell attached to him and we are inspired. Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan shared a monochromic video on Instagram story which gave fans a glimpse of his robust exercise session.

The video featured the actor donning only a pair of black pants with a chain attached on either leg that held the adjustable kettlebell below. He completed his sporty look with a pair of sneakers as he pulled up on an overhead bar.

Ishaan Khatter sets major home fitness goals as he nails pull-ups with an adjustable kettlebell attached to him(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

A pair of gymnastic rings and heavy dumbbells could be spotted in the background and that is all the fitness motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. Ishaan captioned the video, “Getting it done with big brother (who is also the DJ + videographer in this case) @ shahidkapoor (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter pulls up with adjustable kettlebell(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Benefits:

Pull-ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

Though pull-ups are a very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels.

