NGT directive: HSPCB to map noise level in Faridabad

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will carry out a noise mapping survey of Faridabad in the coming months to identify hotspots in the city where noise pollution levels exceed safe limits.

The HSPCB will then submit an action plan for the control and mitigation of noise pollution to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) by December. A similar exercise for Gurugram may be on the cards later, HSPCB officials said.

Last month, pursuant to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order from March, the CPCB identified 46 cities for which noise pollution surveys were to be carried out, including Faridabad. This was to be done in addition to similar surveys and action plans being created for air quality management under the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched early this year. Faridabad and Gurugram were both brought under the ambit of the NCAP on June 5—World Environment Day.

In its order dated March 15, the NGT had stated, “We also direct the CPCB to prepare noise pollution map and identify hotspots and categorise the cities with specified hotspots and propose a remedial action plan.”

On June 26, the CPCB gave official instructions to the chairman of the HSPCB, instructing the state agency to commence with the task, using a new methodology “for formulation of noise mapping” that the CPCB has developed in consultation with the National Energy Research Institute (NERI), the National Physical Institute (NPI) and the Central Road Research Institute.

Rajesh Garhia, a senior scientist at the HSPCB, said, “We will carry out the survey to identify areas violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 as instructed by the CPCB and the NGT.

Faridabad has been identified for noise mapping as such pollution can be higher there due to the presence of industries. The plans are to be submitted to the CPCB for consideration before the NGT by December 31. However, HSPCB officials said depending on records and data availability, a similar plan may be made for Gurugram as well, given its status as a “non-attainment city” under the NCAP.

S Narayanan, member secretary, HSPCB, said, “We have to still finalise the list of cities for which action plans will be sent based on the data available.’’

An interim action report will be sent to the CPCB this week.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 04:03 IST