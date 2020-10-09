e-paper
Home / India News / NIA arrests activist Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case

NIA arrests activist Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case

Stan Swamy is a member of CPI (Maoist) and actively involved in its activities, an official said.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Human rights activist Stan Swamy was arrested on Friday
Human rights activist Stan Swamy was arrested on Friday
         

Ranchi-based human rights activist Father Stan Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case on Friday.

Swamy, 83, has earlier denied involvement in the case. He was detained by the agency for questioning on Thursday. “Yes, we had called Stan Swamy for questioning today and he is at NIA office in Ranchi currently being interrogated about his role,” an official, on the condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.

There are high chances that Swamy would be arrested by early morning on Friday, he had added.

“Stan Swamy is a member of CPI (Maoist) and actively involved in its activities. He also received funds through an associate for furtherance of the CPI (Maoist) activities. He is convenor of PPSC, frontal organizations of CPI (Maoist). The documents related to communications for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) and literature were seized from his possession,” another official said.

“Further, he was found to be in contact with some of the conspirators namely Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde etc. for the furtherance of its activities,” he added.

Swamy was questioned for two hours on August 7 in Ranchi and was later summoned to the NIA office in Mumbai for further questioning in the case that relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017.

