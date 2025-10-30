NIA charge sheet in Pahalgam case likely soon; to name Lashkar-e-Taiba, 2 locals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a charge sheet in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack soon naming Lashkar-e-Taiba as well as two locals who assisted the three Pakistani terrorists, people familiar with the development said. FILE - Indian security officers inspect the site a day after where militants indiscriminately opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

A Jammu court had, on September 18, given a 45-day extension to the federal agency to complete the probe in the terror attack, which will end this week.

The NIA refused to comment if it will seek further extension to complete to probe as well as extension of judicial remand of two Pahalgam locals — Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad Jothar — arrested in June for harbouring and assisting the three Pakistani terrorists: Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran.

However, a senior government official who didn’t want to be named said the duo was questioned again recently, on October 18, inside Amphalla prison in Jammu to get information from them on certain evidence with a purpose to complete the investigation.

“A charge sheet will be filed soon. We cannot say anything more right now,” said the official.

Bashir and Parvez Jothar were arrested on June 22, nearly two months after the Pahalgam attack, in which 25 tourists and a pony operator were killed. They harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, on April 21. The NIA, in September, sought 45 days from a Jammu court beyond stipulated 90-days time to complete the probe, which was allowed by the court on September 18.

The three terrorists, who shot dead 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, were killed by security forces on July 28 in Dachigam forest area. Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament on July 29 that the terrorists were from Pakistan and belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A second government officer familiar with the probe said the LeT and its proxy TRF will be named in the charge sheet.

This officer said that NIA recovered some Pakistani contact numbers from the phone numbers of Bashir and Parvez Jothar, which are crucial to unearth the entire conspiracy. Besides, the recoveries made from Shah, Jibran and Afghan have also been examined by National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar.

“During investigation, names of some more suspects and additional clues have surfaced which are required to be substantiated to unearth the conspiracy of the case of accused persons and more OGWs (overground workers). Additional evidence such forensic report and forensic data of seized mobile are yet to be received and analysed,” NIA informed a court last month.

The NIA has questioned over 1000 individuals in its Pahalgam probe including tourists, mule owners, pony owners, photographers, employees and shop workers.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in pre-dawn strikes --- in which at least 100 terrorists were killed --- and sparked a series of attacks and counter-attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such attack on the night of May 9-10, the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 evening as the two nations reached an understanding.