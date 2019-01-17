NIA conducts more raids in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab in ISIS module probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at seven places in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with its ongoing probe into the Islamic State (IS)-inspired module — Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, officials said.

On December 28, the NIA announced that it had busted an IS-inspired module consisting of members from Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. The agency has arrested about a dozen accused in connection with the case. Officials said the module was allegedly headed by a preacher working at a mosque in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

“Searches (on Thursday) were conducted at Rampur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Ludhiana in Punjab,” said an agency spokesperson.

NIA officials also rounded up 50-year-old Mohammad Habib, a resident of Kaloli village in Bulandshahr district. The general store owner had spent over 25 years in Saudi Arabia and can be brought to NIA office in Delhi for questioning, an official said.

The fresh searches come five days after the probe agency arrested a suspect named Muhammad Absar from Hapur district for having alleged links to the global outfit.

Earlier, on January 4, Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, was arrested from Meerut.

Arrests in connection with the case began on December 26, when 10 members, including an alleged mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail of the new IS module, were arrested from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during raids at 17 places.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 23:00 IST