Home / India News / NIA extends remand of Kerala students held under UAPA

NIA extends remand of Kerala students held under UAPA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 6 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to transfer the case of the two students, who were arrested for alleged links with Maoists, from the NIA to state police.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 03:33 IST
Kochi (Kerala)
Thalassery-based students were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode in November 2019.
Thalassery-based students were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode in November 2019.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended the remand of Thalassery-based students Allan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal till March 13. They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Alan Shuhaib has approached the High Court seeking permission to appear for the LLB 2nd semester exam scheduled on February 18.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 6 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to transfer the case of the two students, who were arrested for alleged links with Maoists, from the NIA to state police.

