NIA files charge sheet in Dec ’17 Pulwama attack

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 05:37 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack killed five CRPF personnel.

An NIA spokesman said the charge sheet was filed at an NIA special court in Jammu in connection with the December 2017 attack. The spokesman said the charge sheet was filed against Fayaz Ahmad Magray of Lethpora, Awantipora; Nisar Ahmad Tantray of Dar Ganaie Gund, Awantipora; Syed Hilal Andrabi of Ratnipora, Pulwama and Irshad Ahmad Reshi of Ratnipora, Pulwama under different sections. The spokesman said the recce of the CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora was done by Noor Mohd Tantray, along with other accused during the second week of December 2017. “Before the attack could be launched, Tantray was killed in an encounter with security forces,” he said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 05:37 IST