Home / India News / NIA makes 2 more arrests in Pulwama suicide attack case

NIA makes 2 more arrests in Pulwama suicide attack case

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on February 14, 2019.(PTI)
         

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more persons in Pulwama suicide attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last year after suicide bomber Adil Dar rammed his explosive-laden car into bus they were travelling in.

NIA said that Waiz ul Islam, 19, of Baghe Mehtab, Srinagar and Mohammad Abbas Rather, 32, of Hakripora, Pulwama were arrested after raids were conducted in different parts of Kashmir to nab those involved in the case.

The NIA had arrested a father and daughter from Harkipora Pulwama for their role in the attack, since then NIA had conducted raids in different parts of South Kashmir.

“Waiz ul Islam disclosed that he used his Amazon shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of the Pakistani JeM terrorists,’’ the NIA statement said adding that he had personally delivered the items to JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack.

“Mohammad Abbas Rather is an old over-ground worker (OGW) of JeM. He had disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist Mohammad Umar (IED expert) after Umar came to Kashmir in April-May 2018,’’ the statement said adding that he also harboured JeM terrorists Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run up to the Pulwama attack.

NIA statement said that he also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others at the house of the Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who had been arrested in March. “The two arrested accused shall be produced before the NIA special court in Jammu on Saturday. The investigation in the case will continue further.’’

india news