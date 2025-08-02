NIA raids 18 places in Karnataka over Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at 18 locations in Karnataka on Saturday in connection with the killing of Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty. The NIA took over the case from the state police in June, and as part of its probe, conducted raids at 18 locations.(HT/File)

The Hindu activist was hacked to death by a group of assailants, including accused Abdul Safwan, in May this year in Mangaluru City.

The NIA took over the case from the state police in June, and as part of its probe, conducted raids at 18 locations.

Several digital devices, including 11 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, and eight memory cards, along with other incriminating documents, were seized during searches across Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts, the NIA said in a statement.

The locations searched today were linked to 12 people arrested in connection with Suhas Shetty's murder, which the probe agency said was committed "to spread terror" in the society.

On May 1, Suhas Shetty was travelling with five others in Mangaluru's Bajpe area when his vehicle was intercepted by a group carrying deadly weapons. He was subsequently hacked to death, and the incident was captured on CCTV. The clip showed the assailants attacking him with machetes and swords.

Following his death, a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was imposed in the area for five days.

A case was first registered at the Bajpe Police Station, but chorus soon grew seeking an NIA investigation. The probe agency took over the case later in June and has been investigating ever since.

While multiple locations have been raided, further investigation into the case is still underway.